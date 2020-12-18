Vaccination

Dr. John Olson, an anesthesiologist, was among the first frontline health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake.

 Marshfield Medical Center

Frontline medical workers at Marshfield Clinic-Rice Lake began receiving vaccinations against COVID-19 Thursday.

It was announced earlier in December that Marshfield Clinic Health System would serve as an initial distribution site to serve northcentral Wisconsin in the state “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The state Department of Health Services provided the health system with the vaccines.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System has been preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine for the past several months,” Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney said in a news release.

Although vaccinations have begun, the health system said it will take some time to distribute the vaccine and urged the public to wear masks and practice social distancing.

