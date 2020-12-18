Frontline medical workers at Marshfield Clinic-Rice Lake began receiving vaccinations against COVID-19 Thursday.
It was announced earlier in December that Marshfield Clinic Health System would serve as an initial distribution site to serve northcentral Wisconsin in the state “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The state Department of Health Services provided the health system with the vaccines.
“Marshfield Clinic Health System has been preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine for the past several months,” Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney said in a news release.
Although vaccinations have begun, the health system said it will take some time to distribute the vaccine and urged the public to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.