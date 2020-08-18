COVID-19 has left us all with many questions, particularly parents with children going to school this autumn. We had questions, too, so we set out to answer them. That’s how Marshfield Clinic Health System and its Center for Community Health Advancement came up with its Back to School 2020 guide.
“Parents, guardians, even grandparents, have concerns as our children head back to school,” said Jay Shrader, vice president of Community Health and Wellness. “Whether the students are in the classroom, attending virtually, or a combination of both, there are health topics that should be addressed so everyone is comfortable and prepared going into the first day of school.”
The importance of wearing a face mask, proper hand washing techniques, emotional health, vaccination schedule, and tips for learning at home or school are just a few of the topics we explore.
The Back to School 2020 guide can be found at https://communityhealth.marshfieldclinic.org/.
For more information on back to school planning, visit the Marshfield Clinic Health System, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services websites.
