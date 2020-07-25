Barron County Public Health is asking people for their help in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the local communities.
"New cases of the virus continue to quickly rise," the health department said on Saturday. "Fifty-five new cases have been reported in the past 14 days. Many of the cases are being traced back to travel and gatherings."
“Barron County is lucky to have so many places to visit and vacation locally,” said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We encourage everyone to stay close to home this summer and enjoy all the things Barron County has to offer. We know it is hard not to get together with your friends and family. Try getting together at a park or beach where you can visit from a safe distance.”
"COVID-19 is spread person to person typically through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking," the department said. "Limiting your close contact with others will help to stop the spread. There are simple ways you can help keep our community as healthy and safe as possible."
These cautions are suggested:
> Stay home if you are showing any signs and symptoms of illness.
> Wear cloth masks when in public.
> Avoid gathering with anyone who does not live in your home.
> Avoid any unnecessary or recreational travel.
> Wash or sanitize your hands often.
> Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC) https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
“It has always been in Barron County’s nature to do right by our friends and neighbors," said Sauve. “Our health and economy have never been more connected than they are today. To move forward, we need to have each other’s backs. Adjusting our behavior is not just the surest way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but also the smartest way to get our economy back on track. So as we navigate through these times, let’s remember that the actions of one can affect many. Let’s continue to do good for the greater good and let’s never forget that we are all in this together.”
For answers to questions about COVID-19: dial 2-1-1; text COVID-19 to 211-211; follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook; and visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
