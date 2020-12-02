The United Way Barron County COVID-19 Community Fund, the Salvation Army and Barron County Department of Health and Human Services are teaming up to help people who have lost loved ones, lost wages, have been through multiple quarantines and have experienced greater everyday stress from COVID-19 get the help they need as quickly as possible.
“COVID-19 is hard for all of us. We want to meet our families where they are at and get them the help they need quickly,” said Laura Sauve, public health manager.
The Barron County agencies have combined forces to cut the red tape and get residents the help they need now. Anyone who is under isolation, quarantine, or has lost wages due to COVID-19, can apply for help at documents.co.barron.wi.us/Forms/covid19. The application will also be added to barroncountywi.gov.
Applicants also can call 2-1-1 for assistance in filling out the application.
Examples of help available are food and supplies while isolating or quarantining, rent or mortgage assistance, utility assistance, childcare assistance and more. Long-term needs will be addressed and referred to appropriate resources; however, it is apparent that many families are being affected by temporary or reduced wages and need the help now.
Anyone in a position to help their Barron County neighbors can donate to the United Way Barron County COVID-19 Community Fund at unitedwayricelake.org or by mail: P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake, WI 54868 or the Salvation Army at bit.ly/BarronRedKettle or by mail: P.O. Box 8, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
