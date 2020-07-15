Barron County health officials are now recommending that gatherings be limited to 25 people or less indoors and 50 people or less outdoors.
The new guidelines were released Tuesday and cut the previous gathering recommendations by half.
“From July 10-14, we saw our largest spike in cases yet,” said Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve. “Eleven new positives have come in over the past 4 days. With the rapid increase in cases in Barron County, our neighboring counties, the state and the nation, Barron County felt it necessary to take this step for the health of our communities.”
Barron County has 16 active cases of COVID-19, all of whom are isolating at home, according to Public Health.
The county has had 34 people recover from the disease and one person die. Nearly 4,200 negative tests have been administered.
Wisconsin set a record for both daily positive cases and the amount of administrated tests on Tuesday. The Department of Health Services reported that 964 tests out of 14,680 tests were positive.
That puts the statewide percentage of positive tests at 6.6% for Tuesday.
Seven-day averages for the percent of positive cases are:
July 8- 14: 7.19%.
July 1- 7: 6.93%.
June 24- 30: 5.3%.
June 17- 23: 3.36%.
Statewide, there have been 37,906 recorded cases of coronavirus and 826 people have died due to the disease.
Barron County Public Health stated that people who are vulnerable and at higher risk of complications from COVID-19, should continue to stay home whenever possible. People considered to be at higher risk include: individuals over the age of 65, anyone living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, and people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems.
“The virus is still present in our community,” Sauve said. “Community members need to continue to follow physical distancing guidelines and wear masks when out in public. It’s important to remember that any gathering of any size comes with a risk.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.