The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Barron County. Free testing will be available on Dec. 22; Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; and March 2 and 9
Testing will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The testing site is located at the Barron Fire Department, 28 S. 4th Street Barron. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and up.
“We are excited to be able to continue offering this service for our community”, Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve said. “Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive is encouraged to go and be tested.”
To register visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or in person upon arrival.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.