The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Barron County. Free testing will be available on Dec. 22; Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; and March 2 and 9

Testing will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The testing site is located at the Barron Fire Department, 28 S. 4th Street Barron. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and up.

“We are excited to be able to continue offering this service for our community”, Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve said. “Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive is encouraged to go and be tested.”

To register visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or in person upon arrival.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

