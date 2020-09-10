The Washburn County Health Department is confirming the first death of a Washburn County resident due to COVID-19.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual," the health department said. "Our thoughts are with them. This loss is felt by the entire community. Further information is not being released out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and their loved ones."
As of noon on September 10, Washburn County had 78 positive cases of COVID-19, with 15 active cases. Updated numbers are posted daily on the Washburn County Health Department Facebook page and on its Coronavirus Outbreak webpage. A comprehensive breakdown of data is posted weekly on Wednesdays in the same locations.
Washburn County businesses and residents should take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health department advised:
> Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in one's own home, as much as possible.
> Avoid large gatherings.
> Keep at least 6 feet between people who do not live together.
> Use cloth face coverings when in public places.
> Frequently wash hands with soap and water, or sanitize with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
> If experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm), isolate as much as possible and get tested. Call the hospital or medical provider before visiting in-person.
> Businesses should follow the WEDC’s guidelines for reopening (https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/).
For up-to-date information and Washburn County testing information by provider: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. Questions can be directed to the Health Department at 715.635.4400 or health@co.washburn.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.