COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Barron County, and health care systems in the area have received the vaccine. Right now, it is only available to healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities.
Wisconsin will be distributing the vaccine in phases. The current phase, 1A, vaccinates healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. It is believed phase 1B will include essential workers and those more than 75 years old. Those vaccinated in phase 1C will likely include people more than 65 years old and those with underlying health conditions. In phases 2 and 3, vaccine will be offered to the general public. The vaccine has not yet been approved for children younger than 16.
“This is an exciting step,” health officer Laura Sauve said. “Please be patient as we move through this process. The state is leading us through this, many things are still unknown and things can change quickly. We don’t have any specific timelines at this point, but will keep the community updated as we learn more.”
Anyone who is a health care worker who has direct contact with clients such as those who work in dental, chiropractic, pharmacy, behavioral health, or PT/OT/ST and are in need of a COVID vaccines asked to visit barroncountywi.gov and complete the survey for unaffiliated health care workers. People who don’t have online access may call 715-537-6123 to register for a COVID vaccination as a health care provider. Public Health will be connecting registered health care providers to COVID vaccination as it becomes available. Barron County Public Health does not currently have any vaccine.
Public Health urges community members to continue helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if experiencing any symptoms and call a doctor to be tested. Wear a mask when in public and wash hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home.
For more information visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.
