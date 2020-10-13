Barron County has reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the week since Oct. 7. That is nearly 20% of the counties total case count of 645.
As of Tuesday, there were 98 active cases, with six people hospitalized. There have been six deaths in the county but also 9,849 negative tests.
“We need everyone’s help to slow the spread of this virus, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We are seeing cases go out to bars and restaurants while sick or awaiting test results. People are ignoring the recommendations and its starting to take a toll on the communities and healthcare systems across the state. We need people to stay home and get tested when they feel sick, even if they think it’s just a cold or allergies. We need everyone to be following the guidelines and recommendations.”
Recommendations include:
• Avoid all gatherings. If you must gather, limit gatherings to follow current recommendations
• Wear a mask at all times when in public AND anywhere that social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible
Stop all unnecessary travel
Limit your contacts to those who live in your home
Work from home if possible
Stop unnecessary trips to stores
Stop eating in restaurants and going to bars. Try takeout food instead
If you must do these activities, choose places practicing strict social distancing and following the Wisconsin Economic Development recommendations
People with underlying health conditions and older residents should consider having friends or family do their shopping and limit interactions with others
Wash your hands often
Cover your cough
Get tested at any signs of illness. Signs of COVID 19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, body aches, headaches, chills, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some people have no signs of illness and still carry and spread the disease
“We need the community to work together to protect those most vulnerable, our schools, business and healthcare systems, Sauve continued. “Only 18% of hospital beds in the State of Wisconsin are currently available. People get sick and hurt outside of COVID, we need to make sure our healthcare systems are available when our community needs them. We urge everyone to follow recommendations and help slow the spread.”
If you have questions about COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1. You can also text COVID-19 to 211-211. For the latest information, follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
