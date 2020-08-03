The number of active COVID-19 cases doubled between July 30 and August 2, from 13 to 26, and the total number of cases over the same period rose from 20 to 35.
Many of the new cases are teenagers, a spike that the Washburn County Health Department calls "alarming."
"While the Health Department is working hard to identify and notify all contacts of the new confirmed cases, parents are encouraged to discuss with their teens if they have recently spent time with anyone who they may have heard has tested positive for COVID-19," the health department said. "Parents are advised to seek testing for their child immediately if there is any reason to suspect they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Individuals can spread the virus two days before symptoms appear.
"Effective contact tracing and our ability to notify the public of possible community exposure is dependent on the ability of confirmed cases to recall close contacts and activities during the Health Department’s disease interview process. We can only go on the information we are provided.
"If you are contacted by the Health Department as part of a disease investigation or for contact tracing, help us help the community by answering our questions honestly and as thoroughly as possible," department urged.
The department is monitoring 143 people, those who are awaiting test results, are close contacts of confirmed cases, are symptomatic without test results but are suspect for COVID-19, and travelers returning from high-incident area.
Full case counts including currently monitoring and negative test results are released weekdays at 2 p.m. on the Washburn County Health Department Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept/.
"The ongoing spike in cases reaffirms the importance of wearing face coverings or masks when in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," the health department said. "When combined with physical distancing and good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings is our best defense against spreading the virus."
Guidance on making a cloth face covering os at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/cloth-face-coverings.
The department recommends that Washburn County businesses and residents take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
> Physical distancing of at least 6 feet from people who do not live together.
> Use of cloth face coverings when in public places.
> Frequent hand washing with soap and water, or, if soap and water are unavailable, sanitizing with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
> If experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm), isolate as much as possible and get tested.
> Businesses should follow the WEDC’s guidelines for reopening (https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/).
For up-to-date information and Washburn County testing information by provider: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. Questions can be directed to the Health Department at 715.635.4400 or health@co.washburn.wi.us.
