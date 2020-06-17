Large gatherings are being allowed in Barron County.
Barron County Public Health updated its COVID-19 gathering recommendations on Tuesday, increasing the indoor limit to 50 people and the outdoor limit to 100 people.
Public Health states that these limits are recommended as long as physical distancing can be followed. It is important to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between people and have hand washing or sanitation available, according to a department Facebook post.
“Local access to testing has significantly improved, our health care systems have not been overwhelmed and the number of cases remains low,” said Health Officer, Laura Sauve. “However, we know that waves of COVID-19 infection could happen this summer, fall and winter until a vaccine is available. It is important that everyone continues to follow recommendations to ensure the safety of themselves, their family and friends, and the community.”
Public health is asking residents to continue working to prevent, slow and control the spread of COVID-19. Anyone can choose to take measures that are more restrictive if they believe it is in their best interest.
Two new cases have been reported this week, making six active coronavirus cases in the county as of Tuesday. These cases are all isolating at home. There are currently no hospitalized cases.
Public Health data shows 20 people have recovered from COVID-19, and six more recent cases are recovering at home.
The county has had 3,053 negative tests.
Statewide, the 7-day average of new cases has been trending downward since May 30 when it was at 473 new cases of coronavirus per day. As of Tuesday, the 7-day average was at 270 new cases per day.
There have been 23,198 positive tests state-wide, 414,330 negative tests and 703 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.