COVID-19 has changed many things. People may now be finding themselves in difficult situations. Barron County wants residents to know that there are services available to help. Through the Department of Health and Human Services, those in need are able to apply for help with food, healthcare, utilities and childcare.
“We want to encourage all eligible individuals and families to apply, said Bonnie Roemhild, Economic Support Program Manager for Barron County. “We want to make sure everyone has what they need. These are difficult times and we want people know it is ok to ask for a little extra support.”
If you have recently lost your job or been furloughed, you may be eligible. Applying for benefits is easy and confidential. For assistance with food, healthcare or childcare, call the Great Rivers Call Center at 1-888-283-0012. You can apply immediately. To apply for help with your heat or electric bills, call Barron County Energy Assistance at 715-537-6340.
Support is also available for pregnant moms and families with young children under the age of five. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods and connections to other community services.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we are doing things, but we are still here to support families, said Nichole Thompson, WIC Director for Barron County. WIC can help in many ways. Please reach out to see how we may be able to help.”
To find out more or to apply for WIC, contact the Barron County WIC program at 715-537-5691 ext 5001. Appointments are currently being done by phone.
