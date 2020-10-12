As Wisconsin reaches record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, numbers in Barron County continue to climb as well. Over the weekend, 56 new confirmed cases came in. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Barron County to 631. Hospitals in some areas of the state are starting to become strained and are at risk of becoming overwhelmed. Because of this, the Governor has announced they will be opening an alternate care facility at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
“We need everyone’s help to slow the spread of this virus, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We are seeing cases go out to bars and restaurants while sick or awaiting test results. People are ignoring the recommendations and its starting to take a toll on the communities and healthcare systems across the state. We need people to stay home and get tested when they feel sick, even if they think it’s just a cold or allergies. We need everyone to be following the guidelines and recommendations.”
Recommendations include:
- Avoid all gatherings. If you must gather, limit gatherings to follow current recommendations
- Wear a mask at all times when in public AND anywhere that social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible
- Stop all unnecessary travel
- Limit your contacts to those who live in your home
- Work from home if possible
- Stop unnecessary trips to stores
- Stop eating in restaurants and going to bars. Try takeout food instead
- If you must do these activities, choose places practicing strict social distancing and following the Wisconsin Economic Development recommendations
- People with underlying health conditions and older residents should consider having friends or family do their shopping and limit interactions with others
- Wash your hands often
- Cover your cough
- Get tested at any signs of illness. Signs of COVID 19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, body aches, headaches, chills, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some people have no signs of illness and still carry and spread the disease
“We need the community to work together to protect those most vulnerable, our schools, business and healthcare systems, Sauve continued. “Only 18% of hospital beds in the State of Wisconsin are currently available. People get sick and hurt outside of COVID, we need to make sure our healthcare systems are available when our community needs them. We urge everyone to follow recommendations and help slow the spread.”
If you have questions about COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1. You can also text COVID-19 to 211-211. For the latest information, follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
