Barron County Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 16.
Public Health stated, "All are isolating at home. All are sick and exhibiting symptoms. Three had been in close contact with a positive cases. Five do not know how they got sick."
"Many of the new cases over the past week are connected to attending gatherings, get-togethers, and visiting crowded indoor spaces. Please, wear masks in public and avoid gathering with people that don't live in your home. Wash or sanitize your hands often and stay home if you feel sick."
If you have any symptoms, please stay home and call your doctor to be tested. For more information on symptoms of COVID-19 please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
