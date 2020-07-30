Barron County Public Health reported 35 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 30. The department stated:
"With the large increase, we are unable to provide a full breakdown at this time. Some are related to the outbreak at the food processing facility, some had been in close contact with positive cases and others are unknown.
"Unfortunately we have 1 new hospitalization to report. The individual is a young adult with underlying conditions. Please join us in sending healing thoughts to the individual and their family.
"Good news to share—One of our hospitalizations has been discharged and is doing well. They are symptom free and not required to isolate at home. Eight individuals who were isolating at home are now symptom free and have been released from isolation. They are no longer isolating at home."
Public Health also stated that it would no longer provide daily updates on the COVID-19 case count. Information will be released weekly instead. The department stated, "The increase in cases and work load of our staff paired with the amount of negative, harmful and misleading [social media] comments have helped to make this decision."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.