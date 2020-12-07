The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidelines concerning quarantine timelines for people who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 based on information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although the CDC continues to recommend a full 14-day quarantine from the time of exposure as the safest way to prevent asymptomatic transmission, it does say people can be released after seven days under certain circumstances.
On Day 6 after exposure to the positive case, people are eligible to be tested for COVID-19.
If the test results come back negative and the person has no symptoms on Day 7, they may end their quarantine.
On Day 10 the person may end their quarantine if no symptoms are present even if they have no test results.
The safest day to end the quarantine remains Day 14 in the absence of symptoms.
People who wish to end their quarantine on Day 7 with a negative test must coordinate with their employer or school for early release. The Health Department is not able to provide proof of negative test results to end quarantine.
Test results can be obtained by email when tested at a Wisconsin National Guard testing site, or they should be requested from the medical facility that completed the test.
A shortened quarantine may not be appropriate for everyone, such as people who work in high-risk and group settings, including nursing homes, shelters and jails.
According to the CDC, close contact entails:
Being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more.
Providing care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19.
Having physical contact with the person, such as hugging or kissing them.
Sharing eating or drinking utensils.
Being exposed to respiratory droplets from an infected individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.