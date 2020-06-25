COVID-19 is a new illness. There is still a lot to learn about it. One thing that is known about COVID-19 is that people with health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, obesity or with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop severe cases. Severe cases are more likely to result in hospitalization, ventilation and even death.
There are some things you can do to reduce your risk of becoming severely ill.
Exercise and eat healthy foods- This can help reduce your risk of developing diabetes. It will also help to strengthen your heart and keep your body healthy and strong to fight off illness.
Quit smoking- Cigarette smoking and vaping are linked to lung inflammation and lowered immune function in the lung’s airways. This can increase the likelihood of complications if exposed to COVID-19.
Know your risk- If you are in a high-risk category, talk with your doctor on ways you best protect yourself.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
You can also follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
