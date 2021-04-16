County's first transitional tiny house awaits first occupant

Tiny house is set up in the parking lot of Barron Foursquare Church at 916 E. Division Ave., Barron.

 by Ruth Erickson rerickson@chronotype.com

The City of Barron has approved a special use permit for placement of a transitional tiny house in the city limits. It is located in the parking lot of Barron Foursquare Church, 916 E. Division Ave. (Highway 8), across from Jennie-O Turkey Store, according to a recent newsletter from Benjamin's House emergency shelter.

The transitional occupants will be provided with case management, assistance with finding permanent housing and will be matched with a mentor from the church.

It is the hope of the shelter board that this is the first of many tiny houses in communities in Barron County to help support the lack of housing for those in need.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments