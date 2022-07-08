It was standing room only in the chapel at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at Spooner on Friday afternoon for the remembrance of the late Gayle Seefluth, a Barron County veteran who died with no relatives. Both veterans and the general public a;ike took time out of their time to honor someone most of them had never met.

Seefluth, who had lived in Chetek and Almena, died earlier this year his ashes were to be cared for by a friend until a burial could take place. However that friend passed away before the burial was completed.

