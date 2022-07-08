County benefits specialist Mary Simpson laid a bouquet on carnations at the burial site of the late Gayle Seefluth, a Barron County veteran, who died with no family. Also pictured are county assistant veterans service officer Tami Saleska, holding the flag presented her by the Marines, and veterans servcie officer Scott Bachowski.
County benefits specialist Mary Simpson laid a bouquet on carnations at the burial site of the late Gayle Seefluth, a Barron County veteran, who died with no family. Also pictured are county assistant veterans service officer Tami Saleska, holding the flag presented her by the Marines, and veterans servcie officer Scott Bachowski.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Assistant Veterans Service Officer Tami Saleska for Barron County leads a procession from the chapel, carrying the folded flag in memory of the late Gayle Seefluth. She said this is the fourth internment she has arranged of Barron County veterans who have died with no family members to see to their affairs.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Marines display the U.S. flag in recognition of the late Gayle Seefluth, who served in the Marine during Vietnam.
It was standing room only in the chapel at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at Spooner on Friday afternoon for the remembrance of the late Gayle Seefluth, a Barron County veteran who died with no relatives. Both veterans and the general public a;ike took time out of their time to honor someone most of them had never met.
Seefluth, who had lived in Chetek and Almena, died earlier this year his ashes were to be cared for by a friend until a burial could take place. However that friend passed away before the burial was completed.
