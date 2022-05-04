A new greenhouse opened April 23 southwest of Barron on the farm of Jeff and Kelly Reichert. It can be found at 1131 11-11¾ St. and is called The Country Petaler.

“I like to ride bike a lot,” said Kelly Reichert, which gave her husband an idea for the name. He suggested a play on the word using the petal of flowers rather than the pedal of a bike.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments