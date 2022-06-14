Thursday is opening day at the Country Lane Farmers Market at 1642 16th St., Barron, on the farm on Ezra and Connie Bender. They expect 80-100 vendors each week. New among them will be cheese from St. Isidore's Dairy, the farm of Inga Witscher, host of the PBS series "Around the Farm Table." Another new vendor is Aqua Garden LLC, an acquaponics company that raises walleye and grows fresh culinary herbs. For more information call 715-637-5367.

