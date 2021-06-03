Country Lane Farmer's Market opens June 17

The Country Lane Farmers Market opens June 17 at 1642 16th St., Barron. Its hours are from 2-8 p.m. each Thursday throughout the summer.
Market manager Nate Holdeman is expecting about 50 vendors for the opening week with more added as the summer goes on. He said all vendors must be within a 50-mile radius of the site because they want to focus on locally made and produced products.
"It's a good, happy time to relax and visit with all your friends," Holdeman said, noting that most of the past vendors will be returning.
He also reminds marketgoers that no pets are allowed.
