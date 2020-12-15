Cordell Russeau, 69, died Sunday, November 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born to George and Effie (Coleman) Russeau on June 8, 1951, in Rice Lake where he grew up and graduated from Rice Lake High School. After graduation, he served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
His passion for riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and buying and selling cars is well known, as is his generous and giving nature. Cordell loved bowling, playing dart ball, going to the races, playing bingo, shopping, garage sales, and visiting family and friends. He had a quick smile, a great sense of humor, and a warm heart which made him fast and lasting friends wherever he traveled.
Cordell was preceded in death by his parents, George and Effie; sister, Joyce; son, Arthur Truitt; a great-grandson, Harley; and life-partner, Nancy. He is survived by his children, Scott Truitt, Cammi (Hesson) Braden, Tara Russeau; all of Rice Lake; brothers, Rodney Stoll and Ric Russeau; his sister, Benay (Bill) Lindsley; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives, and many friends.
A visitation and time to say goodbye will be held at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, with full military honors to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.