Cops and Robbers 5K raises $1,500

All ages took part in the Cops and Robbers 5K on July 17.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Cops and Robbers 5K Run/Walk, aka the Donut Dash, held July 17, raised $1,500 in profit for the Shop with a Cop program, where officers help kids shop for their families for the holidays. A total of 130 runners or walkers participated in the event that began and ended at the Barron County Fairgrounds.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, "It was very successful and law enforcement got to feel the support of the community behind them, which is a unintended outcome that we appreciate."

Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County president and police chaplain Cody Kargus remarked, "We are grateful for all the runners who participated in the race to raise money for Shop with a Cop. It was great to see that many runners who wore a sticker with the name of a fallen officer from 2021. Another great event in support of law enforcement."

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments