Conrad Welch, age 82, of Bloomer, WI, formerly of Rice Lake, WI died Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Dovehealth Care in Bloomer.
He was born on September 23, 1937 in Minong, WI to Dewey and Gladys (Clark) Welch. Conrad helped his family on the farm and then entered the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged after serving for six years. Conrad was married to Janice Herrington on February 12, 1966 in Rice Lake. He worked at Birchwood Manufacturing for over 36 1/2 years and then at the Rice Lake Walmart.
He loved playing with his children and grandchildren, gardening, playing games, going to car shows, going to the Lumberjack Festivities, drawing and going on pontoon rides.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Welch of Bloomer, WI; two daughters, Melissa (James) Buchanan of Dallas, WI and Melinda (John) Bossany of Cameron, WI; seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kylie, Caleb, Brittney (Dean), Haley, Ashlea and Gavin; two brothers, Elden (Marie) Welch of Cameron and Curtis (Francesca) Welch of Florida; a sister, Sharon Bartsch of Rice Lake; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ernest and a half sister, Irma.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Assembly of God Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Alan Klasi officiating, with interment in the Nora Cemetery where Military Rites will be accorded by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation was held for one hour prior the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.