Concert, experience kits offered by library

Everett Smithson Band offers concert, harmonica lessons.

Join the Rice Lake Public Library at Veterans City Park on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon to hear Everett Smithson perform Music of the Mississippi. This is an all ages event. The concert will be followed by harmonica lessons for kids, sponsored by the Minnesota Blues Society.

Looking to try some new ways of cooking or need to spice up party offerings? Check out the Wok or Fondue Experience Kits on the library's website. The Wok Experience Kit includes a wok, cooking utensils, a how-to-use guide, and several recipes to choose from. The Fondue Experience Kit comes with a fondue pot, fondue forks, directions on how to use the pot, and a cookbook of recipes. These kits check out for three weeks, giving patrons lots of time to master a new cooking technique.

Summer Reading for all ages is going strong and there is still time to register. Kids ages 0-12 set a goal for how many books they want to read all summer long, collecting prizes at their halfway point and when they reach their goal. Teens and adults will be challenged to complete activities on a bingo card to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of summer. Up to six bingo cards can be completed by teen and adult participants. All programs will be available online at rlpl.beanstack.org, by downloading the Beanstack app, or by completing a paper version.

