The fall concert of the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Communiversity Band will be on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the UWEC-BC Fine Arts Theatre, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake.

The Communiversity Band is a joint effort of the UWEC Barron County Music Department and adult and advanced high school musicians of the surrounding communities. The ensemble has been under the direction of Michael Joosten since 2001.

Selections to be performed include "Moorside Marc" by Gustav Holst, arranged by Gordon Jacob; "Salvation is Created" by Paval Tschesnokoff, arranged by Bruce Housenecht; "Concertino" by Cecile Chaminade featuring Aimee Pashby, flute soloist; "Bayou Breakdown" by Brant Karrick; Pavanne by Morton Gould; "Highlights" from Riverdance by Bill Whelan, arranged by Johan De Meij; and "Tico Tico" by Zequinha Abreu, arranged by Naohiro Iwai.

Admission is a freewill donations in support of the music department.

