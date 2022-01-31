The Community Connections to Prosperity Coalition seeks to empower everyone living in Barron County with skills, resources, and personal connections so as to enjoy lives free of poverty. The coalition's goal is to bring organizations, businesses and community members together to focus on helping those in poverty rise above it.
Like many other things, substance use can make it difficult for people to overcome poverty. Unfortunately, substance use is a big problem in the state of Wisconsin and in Barron County. When trying to help people out of poverty, it is important to address all of the things that may be contributing. In order to help with this, Barron County Department of Health & Human Services started a Family Drug Treatment Court in 2020. This program partners with many organizations and agencies in the community to provide families who have substance use disorders with wrap-around services and accountability to help them succeed in their recovery, improve parenting skills, achieve stability and independence, and make a safe permanent home for their children.
"Family Drug Treatment Court is just one example of an innovative program that helps the whole family succeed, not just the individual," said Heidi Erickson, program coordinator. "This is important in helping families remove the barriers to overcome poverty."
CCP invites all interested in finding innovative ways to help everyone in Barron County live a life free of poverty.
"Please consider being a part of our coalition to help those in our community in greatest need, said Sara Turner, co-chair of the group. "We would love for you to get involved and see what a difference we can make to end poverty in Barron County."
The coalition is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information on Community Connections to Prosperity contact: Lori Zahrbock, Coalition President, at 715-736-2437 or email ccpbarroncounty@gmail.com
Turner added, "Save the date for May 3, 2022, when we will be hosting a first-of-its-kind conference in Northern Wisconsin. We are excited to use this platform to present innovative ideas that can be shared between communities and create actionable items."
Registration will be available in March. If you are interested in sponsoring the Community Connections Conference contact Zahrbrock.
