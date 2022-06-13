The Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County seeks community support for its indoor yard sale to be held in the former Dunham's in the center of Cedar Mall. Sale hours are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

