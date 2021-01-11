Cole Inks, 45, of Cameron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Rice Lake. Cole was born on March 14, 1975 in Minneapolis, MN to Rowl and Elrose (Roback) Inks.
Cole began working as a flooring installer while still in High School, and in 1995 started his own flooring business. He is well known throughout the area for his beautifully laid tile, hardwood and composite floors on cabins and homes throughout Northwest Wisconsin. Cole loved riding his Harley and was a "car guy". He enjoyed living in rural northern Wisconsin and took advantage of the great outdoors while hunting and fishing.
Cole is survived by his mother, Elrose; his wife Sherry; seven children, Melissa Javener, Nicholas Inks, Clayton Lauritsen, Nicole Inks, Serena Inks, Hunter Inks, and Lucas Inks; and many other family and friends. Cole was preceded in death by his father, Rowl; and a grandson, Voyin Dmytro.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Skinner Funeral Home-Rice Lake. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. the same day.
The family has set up a "Go Fund Me" and Facebook donation page https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3043349039232857andid=100006733716515 and asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers.
