Cleo Harju, age 82, of Janesville, WI passed away at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born in Durand, WI on July 20, 1937, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Sykes) Lieffring. She grew up in the Rice Lake, WI area and graduated from Rice Lake High School.
Cleo was employed by the United States Federal Government Department of Defense for many years and worked in several areas of the country. When she retired, she was residing in Hampton, VA and was employed in secretarial work at Fort Monroe, VA. She moved to Janesville three years ago from Madison, WI with her daughter, Josette.
Cleo Harju is survived by three children, Julie (Tom) Hebl, Mark Hagenah, Josette Hill; her granddaughter, Suzanne (Daniel III) Mortenson; two great-granddaughters, Lily and Kora Mortenson; her brother, Lyle (Peg) Lieffring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Lieffring.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
