Clarence Strand, age 91, ascended into heaven on December 4th, 2020, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Florence J. (Fenske) Strand for 59 years. Clarence was the loving father of Julie Bernard (Ron) and Jim Strand (Jeanne). He is survived by his youngest brother Ronald Strand (Nancy), sister-in-law Lorraine Cimfl, and brother-in-law Raymond Fenske (Rosemary).
Clarence cherished his grandchildren, Natalie Madaus (Justin), Jackie Greiner, Dawn Decker, Katie Sanchez (Jordan), and Tom Haughian. He later welcomed Matthew Bernard and Mandira Das. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Hailey and Bradley Greiner, Bella Decker, Kaylee and Joe Stodola, Samantha Dahle, and Baby Sanchez on the way!
Clarence was born in Doyle Township, Wisconsin on May 15, 1929, the eighth of 10 children to Olga and Norman Strand. He will always be remembered for his encyclopedic knowledge of family history. Clarence grew up on a farm during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years learning the importance of reusing and recycling. He stressed the importance of being thankful for having food on the table, clothes on your back and a roof over your head. He worked on his parent’s farm until being drafted into the Army in 1951, serving two years overseas during the Korean War. After military service, he worked for Central Cheese Factory until 1961, then Birchwood Manufacturing in Rice Lake until his retirement in 1995. Clarence possessed a strong work ethic and took pride in a job well done when mowing the cemetery in Campia for over 20 years and the graves he dug by hand at many local cemeteries.
Clarence loved working with his hands, tending the garden and puttering in the garage. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed playing cards, going to auctions with Florence where they picked up many “goodie boxes” and socializing with friends over coffee. Clarence and Florence had a great deal of fun over the years taking trips all around the country with Hawaii being a favorite destination.
His family will treasure the many stories Clarence often shared. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters Inez, Edna (Bill), Betty (Monty), Gloria (Fritz), and Karen (Dean); three brothers Morris (Lolita), Gordon (Betty), and Myron (Maureen); brothers-in-law Gordon Cimfl, and Harlan Fenske and his wife Shirley, and son-in-law Wayne Haughian.
A private family service will be held.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.