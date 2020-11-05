Clarence Erickson, 83, of Rice Lake died, November 3, 2020, at Heritage Lakeside. He was born April 9, 1937, in Barron to Clarence and Jesse Erickson.
He was married in Pine City, MN on July 10, 1956, to JoAnn Nichols who preceded him in death on September 27, 2019.
He is survived by his children: Robert (Sofia) Erickson, and Rebecca (Willie Johnson) Erickson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Randy Thoreson; sister, Beverly Grocke; siblings-in-law: Shirley (George) DeMars, Donald (Marian) Nichols, and Diane (Daryl) Roberts; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; daughter, Mary Thoreson; grandson Daniel Thoreson; great grandson, Elijah Erickson; brother, Floyd Erickson, and sister, Margie Hefty.
Celebration for the life of George Erickson in Jesus Christ to be held at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake at 3 PM Monday, November 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery following the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
