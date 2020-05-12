The City of Rice Lake's public meetings for this week are as follows:

  • Emergency Executive Committee is Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The meeting is joinable through Google Meet or by dialing 1-317-967-2056 and using PIN 718 088 859#.
  • Rice Lake Utilities Commission meeting is on Thursday, May 14, 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at 320 W. Coleman St., Rice Lake.
  • Finance Committee Meeting is Thursday, May 14, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 30 E. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake.
  • Common Council meeting is Thursday, May 14, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 30 E. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake.

Agendas are viewable by going to the City of Rice Lake's webpage and clicking on the calendar entries.

