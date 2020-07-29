Christine Wigchers, age 75, of Cumberland, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home in rural Cumberland as a result of Covid-19.
Christine was born on February 5, 1945 to Edward and Helen (Eisberner) Vinton in Richmond, Virginia. On June 18, 1966 she married David Wigchers at St. Olaf Church in Eau Claire.
After marriage, she stayed home with her boys and raised their family. She was also a very good seamstress. Christine was very active in St. Joseph’s Parish in Barron, especially with music. She loved to watch birds and enjoyed her flowers. She had a large collection of Madonna’s. She was a longtime member at St. Joseph’s Church in Barron.
Christine is survived by her husband, David Wigchers of Cumberland; sons, Jon Wigchers of Rice Lake, Jim (Dahlia) Wigchers of Rice Lake, and Joe (Jaci) Wigchers of Princeton; five grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Beverly) Vinton of Drake, ND, John (Elizabeth) Vinton of San Diego, CA, and Joe (Vici) Vinton of Eau Claire; sisters, Monica (Jim) Glinski of Stratford, Maria Vinton of Oshkosh, Jessica (Carl) Waite of Thorp, Johnnette (John) Reed of Thorp, Tammi Sorenson of Eau Claire, Cindy Rohrman of Chippewa Falls, and Toni Draper of Broadhead; and also, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Peter and Joel.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
