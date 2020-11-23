Charlotte Beech, age 70, of Rice Lake, WI died Monday, November 16, 2020 leaving her loving family behind, a great legacy that she started. She was loved by everyone.
She was born on April 18, 1950 in Hammond, Indiana. Charlotte graduated from the Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, Illinois in 1968. She was married to Billy Beech on December 11, 1984 in Antioch, Illinois. Charlotte graduated from WITC in Rice Lake in Supervisory Management and also a degree in Restaurant Food Safety.
Charlotte was a wonderful and caring waitress at Dev’s/The Downtowner and also ran Nancy’s Northside in Rice Lake for many years.
Charlotte was tough, strong willed, hard working, selfless and just a total amazing woman as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Beech; four children, Deanna (Mark) Davis, Missy (Bobby) Robotka, Tom (Carragh) Knudsen and Jen Beech; 10 grandchildren, Becca (Eric), Christopher, Nika, Cody, Taylor, Zack, Mackenzie, Adam, Caleb and Abigail; two great grandchildren, Mason and Mya; three sisters, Barbara, Anita and Tina; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; and a brother, Jack.
A public visitation was held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
