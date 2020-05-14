Charlotte Carlson, 83, Bloomington, MN, passed away on May 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Secor; and twin brother, Charles. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry; son, Brad (Valerie) Carlson; daughter, Kelly (Steve) Olson; grandsons, Michael Carlson and Dustin Warren; brother David Secor and sisters, Eleanor Faulkner and Janet Hext. Private funeral service will be held at the Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.