Charlotte Carlson, 83, Bloomington, MN,  passed away on May 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Secor; and twin brother, Charles. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry; son, Brad (Valerie) Carlson; daughter, Kelly (Steve) Olson; grandsons, Michael Carlson and Dustin Warren; brother David Secor and sisters, Eleanor    Faulkner and Janet Hext. Private funeral service will be held at the Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com      

