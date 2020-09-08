Charles Bradshaw, age 89, of rural Chetek went home to his eternal future with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 surrounded by his long time neighbor and friend Stacy Neuman at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI. Charles was born April 2nd, 1931 to Frank and Lillian (Fitzpatrick) Bradshaw and Baptized April 5th, 1931 at St. Bernard’s Hospital in Chicago, IL. Charles attended Birmingham Public schools, Blessed Sacrament School in Birmingham, Alabama, graduated from Parker High School in Chicago, IL on June 21st, 1950 and attended the University of Illinois. Charles earned a Black Belt in Karate. Charles also served the United State of America in the Army CPL (T) from 1953-1954. Charles is a Korean War Veteran and earned the Korean Service Ribbon, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
In 1956 Charles F. Bradshaw, Specialist 3, HQ, and HQ BTRY, 12th FA Battalion was given an Honorable Discharge and continued to serve this country in the Illinois National Guard until January 20th, 1956. Charles is a very devoted Republican and always encouraged people to VOTE by expressing the importance of VOTING. Charles traveled the country for 32 years judging AKC Dog shows and is a member of the NRA. He enjoyed target shooting. bird watching, cooking, hosta’s, wildlife, fishing, and holidays.
Charles chose to spend the last 16 years of retirement residing in rural Chetek, WI to further enjoy nature and fishing in the heart of Northwestern Wisconsin as Chuck cherished wonderful memories growing up as a child enjoying family fishing vacations in the area with his loving parents. Charles previously resided in Frankfurt, IL for 42 years. Charles is a Christian man whom was driven by God, faith and church and his greatest pleasure was reading God’s word. His smile, kindness, thoughtfulness, appreciation and willingness to help will be missed daily.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine “Lil” Bradshaw; sister, Patricia Pleck, and nephew, Johnny Pleck. He is survived by his Wisconsin family, Stacy Neuman and Stacy’s sons, Mitchel (Ashley) Smith, Morgan Neuman and family dog Maverick. Stacy Neuman’s parents, Don and Teresa Folz; Stacy Neuman’s grandmother, Ramona Cook; Stacy Neuman’s brother, Spencer Neuman and his daughter Miranda; Stacy Neuman’s uncle, Tim Cook.
Charles truly enjoyed holidays, good friends, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Kronenberg; good neighbor’s, Joe and Brenda Atwood. Caretaker, Pamela (Greg) Draus and daughter, Maddie, whom all brought additional kindness, assistance and always brightened Chuck’s day.
He is further survived by his brother, Ralph (Mel) Bradshaw; brother-in-law, John Pleck; son, Tom Bradshaw; daughter, Nancy (Mike) Kellerman; grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) Kellerman, Howard, Brian Lindsey and Jason Kellerman; great- grandchildren, Parker Rose and Jack Ryan Howard and many loving nieces and nephews.
Charles was laid to rest at Northern WI Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery with Graveside Military Honors in Spooner, WI on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. Arrangements were with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.