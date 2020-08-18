Charlene Kallenbach, age 87, Almena, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 12th, 2020, at Christian Community Nursing Home in Hudson, WI.
She was born on March 13, 1933, the daughter of Romie and Lucille (Lawrence) Wirth. She graduated from Barron High School in 1951. She attended the University of Eau Claire for two years. On October 25, 1953, she married John Kallenbach at Prairie Farm. Charlene and John farmed for six years near Prairie Farm. Thereafter, they founded John’s Mobile Homes. Charlene was named saleswoman of the year more than once. There wasn’t a mobile home she couldn’t sell! Her job afforded her the privilege of being a stay at home mother to her four children as well, which was a great source of pride and joy.
Charlene enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motor home throughout the United States and especially to Texas and Mississippi, but always returned to Wisconsin which was referred to as “God’s Country”. She will be remembered for her cheerful, friendly personality and warm, loving smile. She enjoyed church, community activities, and dining with friends at the local restaurants. Charlene had a loving and giving heart. Her humble lifestyle and strong faith were most admirable. Charlene’s children remember their mother as the best and kindest anyone could have had.
She is survived by her three sons, Mark (Michelle), Gary (Jessica), and Alan (Michelle) Kallenbach; her one daughter, Rochelle Yambert; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Kallenbach, and one son-in-law, Jens Yambert.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, August, 15, 2020 at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Ridgeland.
Memorials can be made to Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 315 Clinton Street S, Almena, WI, 54805.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.