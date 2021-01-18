Charlene Dischinger, age 58, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
She was born on October 24, 1962 to Charles and Marla (Bayer) Hall. Charlene graduated from the Cameron High School and then attended WITC in Administrative Assistant. Charlene worked for Doboy Packaging in Shell Lake as an office assistant and in the packaging department for many years.
She enjoyed crocheting, needle work and reading.
She is survived by a son, Clifford C. (Erica) Dischinger; a daughter, Rebecca Dischinger; four grandchildren, Natalie, Brandy, Parker and Bearett; her ex-husband, Clifford F. Dischinger Jr.; two sisters, Chari Hall and Charla (Steve) Kucko; five brothers, Roland (Joan) Hall, Tom (Geri) Hall, Joel (Chris) Hall, David (Cara) Hall and Mark (Hollie) Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marla Hall.
A public visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron, WI.
