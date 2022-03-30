More than 300 members and guests enjoyed a breakfast served by the Barron VFW at Barron Electric’s 86th annual meeting on March 26; the theme was Charging Our Future.

Brent Ridge, president and CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative, spoke about renewables and reliability, indicating that carbon reduction is a big challenge. Dairyland Power is Barron Electric’s wholesale power supplier. He commented, “One of our goals is to methodically lower our carbon output without sacrificing safety and reliability.” He told members that Dairyland Power had very good sales in the market and plants ran efficiently in 2021; therefore, margins were returned to the cooperatives.

