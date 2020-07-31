Local artists chalked their marks on Main Street’s sidewalks on July 30 as part of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Chalk Walk contest.
Artists had a 12-hour window to strike bold lines onto the sidewalk and carefully blend colors with their fingertips.
In the youth division, Clara Drost, who drew two angels, won first-place; and Kari Marinel, who drew a milkweed, won second.
In the adult division, Sue Tyler and Jenna Shipman, who drew a butterfly; placed first; Miranda Richter, who drew Robin Williams, placed second; and Kelsey Richter, who drew Nemo socializing, won third.
All of the winners will receive Rice Lake gift certificates, said Chamber director Karen Heram who encourages the public to “Stop downtown to see the great art!”
The chalk art can be seen in front of Dairy State Bank, Surplus Outlet, Sterling Bank and Thompson-Nelson Insurance.
The Chalk Walk was sponsored by the Rice Lake Chamber and Rice Lake Main Street Association.
See more entries and the artists who drew them in the Aug. 5 Chronotype.
