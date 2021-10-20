Celebration set to honor Mattsons' 50th anniversary

Denny and Mary Ann Mattson of Rice Lake are observing their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Hosted by their children, all friends, relatives, former co-workers and acquaintances are invited.
They have four children — Joseph of Rice Lake, Andrea of Turtle Lake, Sindy of Bloomer and Ryan of Tilden —10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Both are retired. Denny was a mikman for more than 20 years and owned a route in Bloomer. His wife worked for more than 20 years at The Turkey Store, was a school bus driver and worked in daycare at Bloomer.
