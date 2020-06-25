Casimir Miloszewicz (Rice Lake), known to all his family and friends as Cas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Cas was born on January 28, 1953 to Josef and Stella Miloszewicz in Malary, Poland. He immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of 10. He graduated from Rice Lake High School, attended UW-Barron County Campus and in 1974, he married his high school sweetheart, Julie (née Ritzinger). They raised two daughters, Angela (Dockendorf) and MaKayne (Amaya).
Cas began his long, successful, and creative career as a tailor and business owner in 1980, when he and Julie established Cas’ Menswear in Cumberland, Wisconsin. Together they would build a one-of-a-kind, world renowned tailoring business and destination men’s clothing store. He was a vibrant and active member of the business community in Cumberland; the storefront and 2nd Street in Cumberland will never be the same.
Cas was a man of great generosity and he loved his family fiercely. He was kind and gracious. Cas was always hospitable and those who knew him knew they always had him in their corner, and his home was open to all. Cas was not shy; he spoke freely. His words and actions were bold, strong, and sometimes stern. But even while sharply dressed in his starched shirts, perfectly pressed pants and polished wingtips, his heart was big and soft and his intentions good.
Cas was also very proud and hardworking. He took pride in his work, his business, his family, and his home. He loved his yard, landscaping, gardens and his kitchen. He loved to entertain and was the center of gatherings with his family and friends. He enjoyed working in his yard, tending to his peacocks, swans and peace doves. Cas enjoyed working with his hands - from his intricate sewing to elaborate bird houses, decks, greenhouses and patios. He was a softy for any animal and had many dogs and other family pets in his lifetime. If you ever wondered who the man driving around town was with the giant Saint Bernard hanging out of the sunroof, it was Cas. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends as well as picking blackberries, strawberries and mushroom hunting on his land with ‘his girls’, Julie, Angela and MaKayne.
Cas is survived by his wife, Julie, daughters and son-in-laws, Angela and Grant Dockendorf, and MaKayne and José Amaya, brother-in-law, Tom (Barb) Ritzinger and sister-in-law Marty (Peter) Gallagher, nephews Jason (Ann) Miloszewicz and Jeremy (Lili) Miloszewicz, Adam and Joel (Rachel) Gallagher, Ian and Aiden Ritzinger, great nephews Austin (Brittany), Anthony (Veronica), Ashton Miloszewicz, Alex and Liam Gallagher, Malcom Miloszewicz, great niece Ruby Miloszewicz, and great-great nephew, Nathan Miloszewicz, as well as endless extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Josef and Stella, brothers Anthony and Joseph, and numerous dear friends, including his basement coffee clutch crew.
To say Cas and his larger than life persona will be missed is a grave understatement. From his boisterous laugh, to his favorite colorful catch phrases or his welcoming handshake or hug, Cas impacted the lives of many as a husband, father, friend, and businessman.
A gathering will take place at the home of Cas and Julie Miloszewicz on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 from noon to 5:00 p.m. to honor Cas, his life and to share memories and stories about him. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a scholarship in honor of Cas to be directed to business focused students beginning their studies at UW-Barron County. Contributions can be made out to UWEC-Barron County Foundation with “Miloszewicz Memorial Scholarship” written in the memo and mailed directly to UW-Barron County, Attention: Barb Ritzinger, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
