Carrie Kaiser, age 102, was given her angel wings and went home to heaven on June 3, 2020 with her family and friends by her side at home.
Carrie was born December 1, 1917 to Caleb Warner and Magdaline Norelius of Barron WI. Carrie was adopted by Sam and Carrie Rasmussen at the age of one after her biological mother passed away. She spent many years as a waitress around Cameron, WI. She worked at Heritage Manor for 22 years. She was Married to Franklin Kaiser on September 24, 1955. Carrie was a woman of faith and had a direct line to heaven as everyone would say.
Carrie enjoyed her cowboy coffee and sweets to start each day along with a prayer. She was a selfless, compassionate and loving woman. She made it her purpose in life to help everyone she came in touch with and lead them to and show them the amazing God she knew. As she would always say “If you can do anything at all, pray.”
Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Carrie truly knows she was one in a million and a blessing to all she touched. She will be missed beyond words but watching over us all is an amazing angel who will continue to bless each and everyone of us.
Carrie is survived by her grandchildren, Andrew Skidmore, Peter (Crystal) Skidmore, and Cheryl (Kurt) Howe; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the World Harvest Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Bob Pittman officiating, with interment in the Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
