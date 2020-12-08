BLUE MOUNDS - Carol Jean Jenness, age 94, of Blue Mounds, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Mount Horeb, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claire Jenness.
A celebration of life will be held in the future to honor Carol. Gunderson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
