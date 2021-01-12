Carol Haase, age 84, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
She was born on July 18, 1936 in Rice Lake to Emil and Mary (Miller) Voelker and then graduated from Washington High School in Rice Lake. Carol was married to Virgil Haase on May 7, 1955 at First Lutheran Church. She worked as a secretary and in accounting at the Lakeview Medical Center, Rice Lake Middle School, Marshfield Clinic and then retired from Lakeview Medical Center.
Carol was very active at First Lutheran Church - Busy Hands, Quilting, Adult Bible Study, Financial Secretary, Mary Martha, Preschool Aid, Sunday School teacher, kitchen staff, funeral chairman, church reader, church greeter and Blue Grass Gospel Volunteer. Carol also worked the city elections for many years. She loved to play bingo, made frequent visits to Maxine’s Restaurant, word search and spending time with her family. Carol always helped out someone else before herself because she had a heart of gold and loved all of Gods people.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Rick Kubesh of Rice Lake; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Jan Haase of Eau Claire, WI and Tom and Kim Haase of Rice Lake; 11 grandchildren, Beth Ann Haase, Marquis Turner, Travis and Cassandra Kubesh, Britta An Kubesh, David Gianoli, Pat, Melissa, Mike and Ron Duffenbach and Shelby Cartwright; six great-grandchildren, Hailie Ann Kubesh, Isabella and Virginia Cartwright, Kellen, Clare and Ella Duffenbach; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Haase; her parents, Emil and Mary Voelker; two sisters, Jean Voelker and Delores Zinsmaster; and a brother, Jack Voelker.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Jon Cluppert officiating, with interment in the Meadow Creek Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation was held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.