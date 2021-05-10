Cumberland native and candymaker Chana Wood will speak Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the dinner meeting of Stonecroft's joint outreach. All women are invited. Wood will explain how she established a successful cottage industry using her grandmother's recipes. Samples will be provided. In addition, Marilyn Wolkowski of La Crosse will share an inspirational talk on how she found strength in weakness.
Cost is $8, which includes the meal and beverage. Reservations can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 or Barbara Millerman at 715-637-4114. The restaurant will be closed to the public during this time, and safety practices will be followed. Registration begins at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Miller. Stonecroft Ministries is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.
