Bush and Gilles settles into former Office Max

Bush and Gilles Furniture can now be found at 2500 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Bush and Gilles Furniture is now open in the former Office Max building at 2500 Pioneer Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The business vacated its location at the Cedar Mall at the end of March. It still has its Cameron Clearance Center, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bush and Gilles Furniture also has store locations in Spooner and Ladysmith. For more information call 715-434-4552.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments