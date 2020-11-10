Brian Kilgore, age 73, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Brian was born on September 21st, 1947 in Superior, Wisconsin to Marion and Grace Kilgore. He married Linda Jo Gilson on September 11th, 1976. Together they raised four children.
Brian’s main passion in life was his family. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was also a fan of sports, especially football and boxing. He enjoyed music, movies, history, and trivia. Quick witted and funny, he could always be counted on to provide a good-hearted laugh. Brian showed strength and resilience throughout his life, and this was further exemplified during his battle with Alzheimer’s. Brian never allowed his fun-loving nature and his fierce love for his family to be taken away from him. He held steadfast to these two traits to the end. Brian also had an extremely generous nature and was always willing to lend a hand and help anyone in any way that he could. His generosity has extended beyond his life by way of organ donation to the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases. He deeply hopes that his donation will provide valuable information and scientific advances that will assist in understanding and eventually eradicating this disease.
Brian will be greatly missed by his family and by all those who knew him. He will always be remembered for his friendly, good natured spirit and big heart.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Kevin. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Shawn (Cathy) Gilson and Jason (Cassandra) Kilgore, daughters Jessica (Mike) Kilgore and Christina (Brent) Miller; grandchildren Seth, Shayla, Kyra, Ashley, Madison, Logan, Lucas, Liam, Garrett, Morgan, Kris, and Roux; great-grandchildren Presley, Aurora, and Keagan.
Private services will be held by family. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
